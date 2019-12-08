Jose Mourinho singles out 'amazing' Lucas Moura after clean sheet

Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Burnley 5-0 on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he thought Lucas Moura was 'amazing' defensively against Burnley.

Spurs took on the Clarets on Saturday afternoon, and were looking to bounce back from Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Manchester United; their first loss under Mourinho.

Tottenham certainly hit back in style, as Harry Kane smashed home a long-range strike from Son Heung-min's pass to open the scoring, before Son's driving run handed Lucas Moura a tap-in.

Son went the length of the field himself to add a stunning third, before Kane fired in the fourth and Moussa Sissoko got himself on the scoresheet for the second home game in a row to seal a 5-0 win.

Tottenham have closed the gap to the top four once again with that win, and it's fair to say that Son stole the headlines with his solo goal and involvement in two other first half goals.

Yet on the other flank, Moura took his chance with a close-range finish, and it wasn't his attacking play that really caught Mourinho's eye.

After the game, Mourinho suggested that he thought Moura was 'amazing' defensively, working hard for his team to help keep a clean sheet.

That's the kind of thing Mourinho will love, and whilst he was generally happy with the 'collective ambition' of keeping a clean sheet, it was Moura he singled out.

“Yes, thank you (laughs), thank you for that, the defensive process,” said Mourinho. “Yes, defensive process. At half time I told them the clean sheet should be a collective ambition. So it goes in the direction of the defensive process. Everyone defended well. I can tell for example that Lucas was amazing, Lucas was amazing in the defensive process,” he added.