Jose Mourinho shares what his son calls Tottenham's Hung-Min Son

It was a day to remember for Heung-Min Son after he scored a quite brilliant goal for Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Jose Mourinho has shared that one of his children has already brilliantly named Tottenham's Heung-Min Son 'Sonaldo' after the Brazilian great Ronaldo Luís Nazário, and this was before his spectacular goal against Burnley yesterday.

Spurs ran out 5-0 winners against Sean Dyche's men, with Son netting a sublime solo goal in the first half to without doubt score the best goal scored at Tottenham's new stadium.

Since Mourinho's arrival, Spurs have conceded two goals in every game they have played, winning three of those matches and losing one, but on Saturday, they secured their first clean sheet under the Portuguese coach.

After Tottenham recorded a much-needed three points in their quest to finish in the Champions League places, Mourinho shares what his own son calls Tottenham's man of the moment.

"Even before the goal, my son calls him Sonaldo after Ronaldo Luis Nazario," Son told Football.London. "The only thing that comes to my mind is the goal when I had the honour of being next to Sir Bobby Robson in 1996 when Ronaldo scored a wonderful goal."

There's no doubt that Son is one of the most underrated players not just in the Premier League but in Europe, as he is proving to be a real favourite under Mourinho.

He has become better season by season, and even when Harry Kane has been on the sidelines with a knock, he has stepped into his shoes and delivered.

Tottenham's next step is an away clash in Germany where they will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Spurs are already through to the knockout stages, so it won't be a surprise if Mourinho rests his players.