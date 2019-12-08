Jose Mourinho shares his half-time message to Tottenham Hotspur players

Tottenham Hotspur won in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London what he said to his players at half time against Burnley.

Spurs bounced back from the defeat to Manchester United with a comprehensive 5-0 win against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was 3-0 at half time, and the North London outfit added two more goals in the second period to pick up all three points from the Premier League game.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has disclosed the message he gave to his players at half time.

Mourinho told Football.London when asked if he was happy with his defence: “Yes, thank you (laughs), thank you with that, the defensive process. Yes, defensive process.

“At half time I told them the clean sheet should be a collective ambition. So it goes in the direction of the defensive process. Everyone defended well.”

Clean sheet

Tottenham have been conceding far too many goals this season, and Mourinho would have been disappointed with the way his team have been shipping in goals.

True, Burnley are not exactly a great side, but it was still encouraging for Tottenham that they did not ship in any goals against the Clarets.

The win has enhanced Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season.