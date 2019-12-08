Jose Mourinho praises Tottenham youngster for his 'amazing week' after win v Burnley

Troy Parrott made his Premier League debut for Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Jose Mourinho has praised Tottenham's Troy Parrott for his 'amazing week' after he made his Premier League debut during their 5-0 win against Burnley on Saturday.

The Spurs boss also made it clear that Harry Kane won't be featuring for his club when they take on Bayern Munich in a dead-rubber in the Champions League next Wednesday.

It was a great win for Tottenham, who secured their first clean sheet under their new coach, which was topped off by a wonderful solo goal by Heung-Min Son.

Nonetheless, after the win against Burnley, Mourinho spoke highly of the hardly-seen Parrott for what he has done during this week, as the youngster will be hoping for some more game time under his new coach.

On why he gave the ball to Parrott: "It was his debut and I think it had a much bigger meaning to a kid who last week was playing against kids in the Champions League," Mourinho told Football. London.

"Today, he's playing in the Premier League at 17 - he's played for Tottenham in the Premier League, played for his country in a match in Dublin. I think it's an amazing week for him.

"Will he play against Bayern Munich? I don't know. All I can say, Harry Kane won't. Who plays, we'll see."

Given that Kane won't be playing against Bayern, Parrott will be hoping to get a shot at some first-team action in the Champions League next week.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho is bold enough to give him a start on such a big stage, as it would be great for the kid if that were to happen.

Nonetheless, this was a big three points for Spurs in their race to finish in the top-four because Chelsea dropped points in the earlier kick-off on Saturday.