Is The Grinch on TV tonight? ITV roll out the Christmas movies!

Jim Carrey's 2000 Christmas hit How the Grinch Stole Christmas (The Grinch) is the must-watch movie of this weekend.

ITV and ITV2 have established themselves as the go-to channels for Christmas films every year without fail.

The UK network juggernaut airs both Jim Carrey's The Grinch and Will Ferrell's Elf over the holiday season, with each weekend in December stacked with back to back Christmas favourites.

The 2019 calendar is no different, as the Whos of Whoville return to our Freeview screens alongside Little Cindy Lou Who and everyones favourite canine character, Max the Dog.

Here's everything you need to know about watching The Grinch over the Christmas period, starting with the most important question - is it on TV today?

Is The Grinch on TV today?

Yes!

The Grinch will air today - Sunday, December 8th - on ITV2 at 4 pm.

When else is The Grinch on TV for Christmas 2019?

You'll be happy to know that How the Grinch Stole Christmas will also air on Christmas Eve (December 24th).

An air time is yet to be confirmed but the Christmas classic should air back to back with Will Ferrell's Elf from around 4 pm on either ITV or ITV2.

Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Netflix?

No!

Unfortunately, Netflix no-longer have How the Grinch Stole Christmas on their platform.

While the 1hr 44 minute movie was on Netflix all year, it was removed on December 1st 2019.

The movie is not on the Sky Cinema Collection either with only Amazon Prime and Google Play offering paid versions of the film online. If you want to watch it for free then you'll have to wait until it airs on !