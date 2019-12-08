Huddersfield fans slate Leeds' Patrick Bamford

The Leeds United striker isn't popular in Huddersfield.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford is establishing himself as something of a wind-up merchant.

Considering he was booed off by Huddersfield fans in Leeds' 2-0 win on Saturday, you could also say he's becoming quite a good wind-up merchant to boot.

Boos echoed around The John Smith's Stadium at the 77-minute mark yesterday when Marcelo Bielsa took Bamford off for Eddie Nketiah.

The Whites striker had been putting himself about, winning free kicks that might not have been free kicks and infuriating opposition players.

Jonathan Hogg earned himself a yellow card for having a kick at Bamford at one point.

It's safe to say that the Leeds marksman isn't popular in that part of Yorkshire, and here's how Terriers supporters reacted to his antics on Saturday.

Latest news #htafc it’s been reported that Patrick Bamford fell over in the car park tying his shoe laces he was last seen rolling down Leeds Road — Andy Moore (@AndyMoo25138556) December 7, 2019

Anyone who says Bamford is a decent player who doesn’t dive #htafc https://t.co/L3jb4sbYDu — Steve (@gegenpresser21) December 7, 2019

Never nice to loose a derby but 0-2 defeat for a patched up #htafc.....Plenty good signs and the lads picked worked hard....Ref really poor, and Bamford again stealing a living as a footballer! #cheat #conman #jokefootballer — Chris G (@Garffey) December 7, 2019

I sympathise with Huddersfield after Patrick Bamford's cheating antics, haven't forgotten when he got El-Ghazi sent off #AVFC #htafc — Carl Arrowsmith (@Carlos_1982) December 7, 2019

Special praise for Patrick Bamford . He’s a cheating spunktrumpet . And a bang average striker . Nketiah must be fuming to be reserve to that prima donna #htafc — Thomas Hepworth (@hepworth92) December 7, 2019

Patrick Bamford showing his incredibly low pain threshold again , poor lad #lufc #hudlee #htafc — gaz beard (@gazjimbeard) December 7, 2019

@BBCLeeds Patrick Bamford is a shameless disgrace #cheat — Stephen Foxcroft (@stevefoxcroft) December 7, 2019

Antics aside, what a good player Bamford has been this season.

Even during his two-month dry spell on the goal front, his all-round game has always been exceptional and that's probably why Eddie Nketiah is still waiting on his full league debut for the Whites.

Bielsa's side, who sit top of the Championship, have now won six in a row.