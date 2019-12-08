Quick links

Huddersfield fans slate Leeds' Patrick Bamford

The Leeds United striker isn't popular in Huddersfield.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United controls the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07, 2019 in...

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford is establishing himself as something of a wind-up merchant.

Considering he was booed off by Huddersfield fans in Leeds' 2-0 win on Saturday, you could also say he's becoming quite a good wind-up merchant to boot.

Boos echoed around The John Smith's Stadium at the 77-minute mark yesterday when Marcelo Bielsa took Bamford off for Eddie Nketiah.

The Whites striker had been putting himself about, winning free kicks that might not have been free kicks and infuriating opposition players.

 

Jonathan Hogg earned himself a yellow card for having a kick at Bamford at one point.

It's safe to say that the Leeds marksman isn't popular in that part of Yorkshire, and here's how Terriers supporters reacted to his antics on Saturday.

Antics aside, what a good player Bamford has been this season.

Even during his two-month dry spell on the goal front, his all-round game has always been exceptional and that's probably why Eddie Nketiah is still waiting on his full league debut for the Whites.

Bielsa's side, who sit top of the Championship, have now won six in a row.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United scores his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds,...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

