Graham Roberts impressed with Eric Dier display for Tottenham Hotspur

Eric Dier played well for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Graham Roberts has suggested on Twitter that Eric Dier is back to his best for Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Tottenham star made the comments following the North London club’s 5-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Dier started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Spurs bounced back from the defeat to Manchester United to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old England international was brilliant in the middle of the park, passed the ball well, and protected the back-four.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 79%, won five headers, took 69 touches, and made three tackles, two interceptions and three clearances.

Roberts was following the match, and he was impressed with Dier, as well as with Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min.

The win against Burnley means that Tottenham are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 23 points from 16 matches, six points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Wonderful performance from @HKane to @MoussaSissoko to Son much much more like it and great to see @ericdier back to his best today. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) December 7, 2019