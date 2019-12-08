Quick links

Gary Lineker reacts to Leicester City win, comments on Liverpool

Leicester City are eight points behind Liverpool after winning against Aston Villa today.

The FA Cup in the BBC studio with host Gary Lineker during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on March 16, 2019 in...

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to revel in the win for Leicester City against Aston Villa and has sent a message to Liverpool.

The former Leicester striker was pleased to see the Foxes ease past Villa away from home in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Jamie Vardy scored twice for Brendan Rodgers’s side, who are now eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

 

Lineker is happy for Leicester, and he has sent a message to Liverpool about the Foxes chasing them in the title race.

Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United...

Title challenge

Liverpool are as many as eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and are clear favourites for the title.

However, Leicester do seem to be challenging the Reds, as Rodgers’s side are winning matches and playing good football.

It was not so long ago that the Foxes won the league title, and perhaps they will once again do it this time.

True, Liverpool are absolutely brilliant, but if the Reds drop points, then Leicester could take advantage of it.

Liverpool manager

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

