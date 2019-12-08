Gary Lineker reacts to Leicester City win, comments on Liverpool

Leicester City are eight points behind Liverpool after winning against Aston Villa today.

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to revel in the win for Leicester City against Aston Villa and has sent a message to Liverpool.

The former Leicester striker was pleased to see the Foxes ease past Villa away from home in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Jamie Vardy scored twice for Brendan Rodgers’s side, who are now eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

Lineker is happy for Leicester, and he has sent a message to Liverpool about the Foxes chasing them in the title race.

Boy oh boy @LCFC play some gorgeous football. @vardy7 strikes again. A delight to watch. Love it! — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 8, 2019

8 games in a row for the irrepressible @vardy7. Brilliantly disguised 2nd touch . — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 8, 2019

If Liverpool weren’t so relentlessly good, I’d fancy that this Leicester team could actually win this league. What a time to be alive. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 8, 2019

Title challenge

Liverpool are as many as eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and are clear favourites for the title.

However, Leicester do seem to be challenging the Reds, as Rodgers’s side are winning matches and playing good football.

It was not so long ago that the Foxes won the league title, and perhaps they will once again do it this time.

True, Liverpool are absolutely brilliant, but if the Reds drop points, then Leicester could take advantage of it.