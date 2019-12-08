Elias Kachunga reacts to Leeds defeat on Twitter

Leeds United cruised to a win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Elias Kachunga has apologised to Huddersfield Town fans following the defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.

The Terriers' winless run in the Championship extended to five games after Marcelo Bielsa's side cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory at The John Smith's Stadium.

Second-half goals from Ezgjan Alioski and Patrick Bamford did the damage for Leeds on a day that saw them move top of the table.

It was a Yorkshire derby and despite there being a huge gap between Danny Coweley's side - who sit one place above the relegation zone - this season, the fans would've been hoping that the form book went out the window.

But it didn't and the club's Germany-born striker has apologised to supporters on Twitter.

Sorry guys for not giving you what you all deserve — Elias Kachunga (@ekachunga15) December 7, 2019

There's no shame in losing to this Leeds side.

They have conceded only 10 goals in 20 Championship games this season and their defence is a big reason as to why they are where they are.