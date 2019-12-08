Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp praise Liverpool's display, laud five players

Liverpool are seemingly walking away with the Premier League title following their win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp have praised Liverpool's performance after they beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Cherries boss Howe stated that Liverpool played some 'very good stuff', as Klopp lauded five Reds players, including the 'really natural' Joe Gomez.

In recent months, Liverpool have been making life difficult for themselves when they have been winning games by the odd goal, but this was their most comfortable win to date.

After the game, Howe showed his respect towards Liverpool, as Klopp was equally pleased with how some of his players performed.

“They did very well and have good players,” Howe told the Liverpool Echo. “We stifled them and had looked a threat but it was difficult for use once they scored. They played some very good stuff.

Klopp added: “We have some many games where we have had to chase until the last second. This was a rare second where we were 3-0 up. We had it in midweek but made it harder with a lack of concentration. We do different things to win football.

“Naby was great, Mo was really strong. Hendo and Milly controlled the midfield. Jose Gomez looked really natural. It's what we need.”

The extra bonus for Liverpool was that the Premier League champions, Manchester City, suffered yet another defeat.

Pep Guardiola's side were beaten by Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, as the third-placed Manchester club are now 14 points behind their rivals.

Leicester City are now seemingly Liverpool's biggest threat, but until the fat lady sings and Liverpool are crowned champion of England again, their fans will always think that the title race isn't over.