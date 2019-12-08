Don Hutchison shares what he's heard about who will be Everton's next manager

Everton sacked Marco Silva in midweek, with Duncan Ferguson currently in charge of the club and guiding them to a win yesterday.

Don Hutchison has claimed that he's hearing that Niko Kovac could potentially become Everton's next manager.

Everton, who have Duncan Ferguson in temporary charge at this moment in time, beat Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday, with Hutchison labelling the connection between the two as 'ridiculously important'.

Former Bayern Munich manager Kovac was in the stands for that win against Chelsea, as speculation rises that he could be the next man in the dugout, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Well, former Everton man, Hutchison has added his own fuel to the fire on Twitter and seemingly suggested that Kovac could be the man to replace Silva:

The connection between manager and fans is rediculously important!!!! I’m hearing Niko Kovac but the fans reaction at an emotional club like Everton to Big Dunc was amazing and no one can fake.

Love it ⚽️ — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) December 7, 2019

Everton produced one of their best performances in a long time yesterday, as everyone at the club was provided with a massive lift.

It remains to be seen who will be given the key to Goodison Park, but Everton simply cannot afford to make more mistakes given what they have spent in recent seasons.

They are still sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table, but wins like the one against Chelsea will provide everyone at the club with belief.