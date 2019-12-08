Quick links

Don Hutchison shares what he's heard about who will be Everton's next manager

Amir Mir
Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson celebrates his team's third goal with the crowd during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07,...
Everton sacked Marco Silva in midweek, with Duncan Ferguson currently in charge of the club and guiding them to a win yesterday.

Head coaches Adi Huetter of Frankfurt and Niko Kovac of Muenchen shake hands prior to the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern Muenchen at Commerzbank-Arena on...

Don Hutchison has claimed that he's hearing that Niko Kovac could potentially become Everton's next manager.

Everton, who have Duncan Ferguson in temporary charge at this moment in time, beat Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday, with Hutchison labelling the connection between the two as 'ridiculously important'.

 

Former Bayern Munich manager Kovac was in the stands for that win against Chelsea, as speculation rises that he could be the next man in the dugout, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Well, former Everton man, Hutchison has added his own fuel to the fire on Twitter and seemingly suggested that Kovac could be the man to replace Silva:

Everton produced one of their best performances in a long time yesterday, as everyone at the club was provided with a massive lift.

It remains to be seen who will be given the key to Goodison Park, but Everton simply cannot afford to make more mistakes given what they have spent in recent seasons.

They are still sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table, but wins like the one against Chelsea will provide everyone at the club with belief.

Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson (L) and Jordan Pickford of Everton celebrate victory following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on...

