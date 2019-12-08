Quick links

David Provan praises Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will face Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

David Provan has stated in The Scottish Sun that Celtic manager Neil Lennon thinks that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the biggest threat for his side.

The Celtic legend has also praised Rangers right-back James Tavernier for his delivery.

Provan has been impressed with how Colombia international striker Morelos has developed into a “top striker”.

Rangers will take on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday afternoon.

 

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Forget the poor derby record of Alfredo Morelos. You can bet Lennon sees him as the biggest threat. Previously an unhinged liability to Gers, Morelos has developed into a top striker.

“Elsewhere, the much-criticised James Tavernier, with Morelos left, will have a say in the game if Rangers can get him far enough up the pitch. His delivery is terrific.”

Scoring against Celtic

Morelos is one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership and has been playing well for Rangers so far this season.

However, the 23-year-old has yet to score a goal against Celtic, and perhaps on Sunday afternoon, he will break that duck.

The Hoops have a very good team and a strong defence, but Rangers will get chances, and Morelos will be determined to turn on the style.

So far this campaign, Morelos has scored 10 goals in 15 Scottish Premiership matches and eight goals in eight Europa League appearances (including qualifiers) for Rangers so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

James Tavernier of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

