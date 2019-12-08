Danny Mills on the 'unusual' part of Leeds United's performance against Huddersfield

Leeds United moved back to the top of the Championship table following their win against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Danny Mills has stated that Huddersfield dominating the first-half against Leeds was 'quite unusual', as Marcelo Bielsa's side would go onto win the game 2-0.

The Sky Sports pundit pointed out that it was 'almost impossible' for Danny Cowley's side to continue dominating against Leeds, who netted both of their goals during the second period.

Alioski scored a quite brilliant volley from the edge of the area following a corner, whilst Pablo Hernandez netted a second not long after as Leeds moved back to the top of the Championship table.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (07/12/19 at 2:45 pm), Mills praised Leeds for proving their worth in the end but stated that they did find it 'very difficult' from a physical aspect during the first 45 minutes.

"The physicality of the game was very, very difficult [for Leeds]," Mills told Sky Sports. "The pressure Huddersfield put on them was extreme. Leeds don't often come under that sort of pressure.

"You get in at half-time, the manager has a few words and they came out in the second half and worked hard. And that little bit of quality shone through in the end. Huddersfield had chances, but they weren't able to put the ball into the back of the net. Fair play to Leeds, came here and they had to grind out a result today.

"You're not going to dominate a team like Leeds for 90 minutes. I have to say Huddersfield probably dominated the first half, which is quite unusual. But to do that for 80-90 minutes of Leeds' quality, energy and fitness is almost impossible."

The most impressive part of Leeds' performance was that they kept a clean sheet despite having so many key players missing or playing out of position.

Kalvin Phillips was suspended, whilst Liam Cooper was out with a knock and Ben White had to play in the middle of the part to try and cover for the absent Phillips.

Yet whilst it was a strong first-half display from Cowley's men, they still couldn't find the back of the net against a Leeds team that cannot stop winning.