Danny Cowley thinks Huddersfield 'disrupted' Leeds in the first-half

Championship leaders Leeds United have now opened a gap on the chasing pack in the league.

Danny Cowley thinks Huddersfield 'disrupted' Leeds United in the first-half yesterday and stopped their rhythm, as he congratulated Gini Alioski for a 'great finish'.

Leeds secured a 2-0 win against their neighbours, with both of their goals coming during the second period after a pretty tough first-half.

After they went into the break goalless, Leeds then showcased their quality, with Alioski netting a brilliant volley and Jack Harrison providing yet another assist, with Pablo Hernandez the man netting home this time.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football after the game, (07/12/19 at 2:50 pm), Cowley was pleased with how his team fought, as he shared how side initially caused Leeds problems.

"There is always something you can do for a goal you concede," Cowley told Sky Sports. "And we will look back at it and pick the bones out of it, but sometimes you have to congratulate your opponents because I thought it was a great finish (on Alioski's goal). Probably with their first shot on target.

"We were pleased with our first-half performance. We had good dominance. We were right up against a very good Leeds team. I thought we disrupted them and stopped their rhythm and controlled territory for sure.

On going behind against Leeds and trying to come back into the game: "Very difficult because you then have to open it up a bit more. And then they are very, very dangerous on the transition, so you have to be very aware of that."

Leeds have now moved to the top of the Championship table, as this is where they were this time last season.

The key for Bielsa and his players is how much have they learnt from last season and can they maintain that top-two status.

A top-six finish is guaranteed for Leeds, it's just a case of not falling into the play-off places because it can prove to be very damaging from a mental standpoint.