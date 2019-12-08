Confirmed Rangers v Celtic line-ups: Barisic starts, Edouard on the bench

Rangers take on Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final today.

Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Jack, Kamara, Aribo; Arfield, Kent, Morelos.

Rangers substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Flanagan, Barker, Stewart, Ojo, Defoe.

Celtic starting XI: Forster; Frimpong, Ajer, Jullien, Hayes; Brown, McGregor; Forrest, Christie, Elyounoussi; Morgan.

Subscribe

Celtic substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Bolingoli, Ntcham, Rogic, Johnston, Edouard.

Rangers go with Allan McGregor in goal, behind a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Borna Barisic, with the Croatian left back passed fit to play.

Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo start in midfield as Steven Davis is ruled out, with Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent supporting Alfredo Morelos in the final third.

Jon Flanagan drops to the bench, alongside Wes Foderingham, Nikola Katic, Brandon Barker, Greg Stewart, Sheyi Ojo and Jermain Defoe.

Meanwhile, Celtic start with Fraser Forster between the sticks, and a back four of Jeremie Frimpong, Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien and Jonny Hayes ahead of him.

Scott Brown and Callum McGregor continue in midfield, with James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi supporting makeshift striker Lewis Morgan up top.

Morgan is pressed into action there with Odsonne Edouard still not fully fit, but the Frenchman does make the bench tonight, alongside Craig Gordon, Nir BItton, Boli Bolingoli, Olivier Ntcham, Tom Rogic and Mikey Johnston.