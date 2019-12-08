Confirmed Newcastle v Southampton lineups: Joelinton starts, Carroll back on the bench

Newcastle United take on Southampton this afternoon.

Newcastle have been in decent form lately, and turned in a great performance to beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday night.

The Magpies go with Martin Dubravka in goal again, with a back five in front of him in Javi Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems.

Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey continue in midfield, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron starting out wide.

Joelinton returns to lead the line in attack, meaning Andy Carroll drops back down to the bench having started against Sheffield United.

Fabian Schar is on the bench again too, alongside Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Sean Longstaff, Christian Atsu and Dwight Gayle.

Meanwhile, Southampton go with Alex McCarthy between the sticks, and a back four of Cedric Soares, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek and Ryan Bertrand ahead of him.

James Ward-Prowse partners Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield, with Nathan Redmond and Moussa Djenepo supporting the front two of Shane Long and Danny Ings.

Sofiane Boufal is only on the bench, joining Angus Gunn, Jannik Vestergaard, Maya Yoshida, Oriol Romeu, Michael Obafemi and Che Adams.

Newcastle lineup Starting: Martin Dúbravka

Ciaran Clark

Paul Dummett

Federico Fernández

Javier Manquillo

Jetro Willems

Miguel Almirón

Isaac Hayden

Allan Saint-Maximin

Jonjo Shelvey

Joelinton Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schär, Christian Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle. Southampton lineup Starting: Alex McCarthy

Jan Bednarek

Ryan Bertrand

Cédric Soares

Jack Stephens

Moussa Djenepo

Pierre Højbjerg

Nathan Redmond

James Ward-Prowse

Danny Ings

Shane Long Substitutes: Angus Gunn, Jannik Vestergaard, Maya Yoshida, Sofiane Boufal, Oriol Romeu, Che Adams, Michael Obafemi.