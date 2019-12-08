Quick links

Colin Hendry reacts to Rangers losing to Celtic

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers played well despite losing the League Cup final to Celtic.

Fraser Forster of Celtic celebrates victory with Scott Brown of Celtic following the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Colin Hendry has paid tribute to Rangers on Twitter following their defeat by Celtic this afternoon.

The Hoops won a 10th successive domestic trophy by pipping their Old Firm enemies to a League Cup title at Hampden Park.

But Rangers could and perhaps should have won the game.

Steven Gerrard's side would've earned a commanding half-time lead if not for Fraser Forster, who kept Celtic in the game time and again.

 

The Gers also faced 10 men for the best part of half-an-hour after Jeremie Frimpong was red carded for a foul which ultimately led to Alfredo Morelos seeing a penalty saved by Forster.

Despite the defeat, there were plenty of promising signs for Rangers, and their former centre-back Hendry seems happy with the performance overall.

Experience played a huge role in Celtic's win.

Forster was undeniably his team's best player on the day, but this is a side that haven't failed to win a domestic competition since 2016.

Rangers eliminated them from the Scottish Cup in April of that year and the Bhoys simply have swept all before them since then on three fronts.

Neil Lennon's side are still two points ahead in the Premiership, and Gerrard will hoping that the disappointment of today can spur them on in the title race.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

