Chris Sutton slams Theo Walcott's comments after Everton's win v Chelsea

Everton recorded all three points in the Premier League on Saturday, just days after Marco Silva's sacking.

Chris Sutton has hit out at Theo Walcott for claiming that Everton beat Chelsea yesterday by playing in the 'Everton way'.

The former Premier League striker believes that suggests that the Everton players weren't giving everything when Marco Silva was in charge of the club.

After Everton beat Frank Lampard's men 3-1, winger, Walcott, who struggled under Silva, made his comments, as quoted by The Express.

Speaking to BT Sport Score, Sutton reacted angrily to Walcott's comments, as he thinks it just shows what the players thought of Silva.

“Just talking about Theo Walcott after the game, [saying] 'that was the Everton way',” Sutton told BT Sport. “For the past 15, 16, 17 months under Marco Silva, we didn't see a performance like that.

“So, we didn't see the Everton way under Marco Silva. What is he talking about? Marco Silva would be quite entitled to think, you didn't give me everything after watching the players today.

“But they were his [Walcott's] words, nobody asked him to say that. He was making out or inferring it was a much better performance because Marco Silva had gone. 'The Everton Way'! What is the Everton way, anyway? I don't know.”

In regards to Everton's performance against Chelsea, it was no doubt one of their best in a long while.

Duncan Ferguson's passion on the sidelines epitomised how the Toffees played, as they deserved their three points.

Now it's a case of appointing a new manager and hoping the new man in the dugout can guide them to where the club wants to go.