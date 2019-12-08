Chris Sutton explains why Rangers' Alfredo Morelos was lucky

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers was a touch lucky to avoid a red card against Celtic.

Chris Sutton has said that Alfredo Morelos could've been sent off for Rangers in this afternoon's League Cup final with Celtic.

Hoops centre-back Christopher Jullien spent time on the ground late on after the Gers marksman stood on the back of his foot.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Morelos, who missed a penalty to equalise for Rangers after Jullien opened the scoring at Hampden Park in the second half.

The 23-year-old looks a reformed character these days, having received five red cards last season, but this was perhaps an example of the Morelos of old.

And former Celtic striker Sutton believes that the Colombia international would have gone had referee Willie Collum spotted it.

He said during his BT Sport commentary: "I tell you what, that's naughty. Had Willie Collum seen that I think he'd be a gonner. He's raked him down the back of the achilles. He's overstepped the mark again."

Prior to kickoff, much was made over the fact that Morelos - who moved to Ibrox in 2017 - has never scored in an Old Firm derby.

And the fact that his penalty was saved by Fraser Forster will have undeniably frustrated him, which is potentially a motive for the incident with Jullien.