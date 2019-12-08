Quick links

Celtic

Scottish League Cup

Chris Sutton and Liam Kelly praise Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster

Subhankar Mondal
Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fraser Forster, on loan from Southampton, played well for Celtic against Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers today.

Fraser Forster of Celtic saves a penalty from Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...Fraser Forster saves a penalty from Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Celtic have won against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers this afternoon to maintain their chances of winning the domestic treble yet again this season.

Rangers have suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup today.

Subscribe

Christopher Jullien scored the only goal of the match on the hour mark, as the Hoops won the game despite playing most of the second half with 10 men due to the sending-off of Emmanuel Frimpong.

 

The star of the show in the Scottish League Cup final was Fraser Forster. Not only did the English goalkeeper - signed on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer transfer window - made a number of brilliant saves in the first half, but the 31-year-old also saved a penalty from Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the second period.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, was following the match, and he has praised Forster on Twitter, and so has 23-year-old Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who was on the books of the Gers from 2006 until 2018.

Fraser Forster of Celtic shows his appreciation to the fans after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch