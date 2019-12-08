Chris Sutton and Liam Kelly praise Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster

Fraser Forster, on loan from Southampton, played well for Celtic against Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers today.

Fraser Forster saves a penalty from Alfredo Morelos of Rangers



Celtic have won against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers this afternoon to maintain their chances of winning the domestic treble yet again this season.

Rangers have suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup today.

Christopher Jullien scored the only goal of the match on the hour mark, as the Hoops won the game despite playing most of the second half with 10 men due to the sending-off of Emmanuel Frimpong.

The star of the show in the Scottish League Cup final was Fraser Forster. Not only did the English goalkeeper - signed on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer transfer window - made a number of brilliant saves in the first half, but the 31-year-old also saved a penalty from Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the second period.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, was following the match, and he has praised Forster on Twitter, and so has 23-year-old Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who was on the books of the Gers from 2006 until 2018.

Fraser Forster outstanding Keeping Celtic in this... Celtic can’t get up the pitch... Rangers big chances and should be well ahead... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 8, 2019

Forster is on they mad Barca pills again, how Gers aren’t at least 4 up is mental — Liam Kelly (@liamm_kelly) December 8, 2019

And still Superb game Rangers deserved more... Fraser Forster Serial winners — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 8, 2019