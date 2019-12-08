Chelsea fans react to Mason Mount display against Everton

Mason Mount was in action for Chelsea against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mason Mount against Everton.

Mount was in action for Chelsea in their Premier League game against Everton away from home at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side lost.

The youngster did well in the first half, as he took some good touches and linked up play, but he struggled to penetrate the Everton defence and had a disappointing time in the second period.

According to WhoScored, the England international took three shots of which none was on target, played one key pass, attempted one dribble, had a pass accuracy of 81.8%, and took 54 touches.

So far this season, Mount has made 15 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Chelsea, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder is a regular in manager Lampard’s team, but some Chelsea fans are not impressed and want him dropped.

Below are some of the best comments:

I've said it before and I'll say it again,Mason Mount is completely useless.His decision making inthe final third is poor,slows down the play and always hides when needed most.When will our fans stop defending this guy because he comes from the academy smh? — CFC Abz (@Primeballack13) December 7, 2019

Stop hating on Jorginho for no reason. He doesn’t play today. Kante and Mount were average today — Frenkiè (@HazardFever) December 7, 2019

What happened to jorginho though? Mount ain't contributing to the team at all.... #CFC — yipee (@soxhixco) December 7, 2019

As much S I like Mason Mount,as a footballer right now he isn’t a starter for me. No way. He has potential but he isn’t ready to be playing week in week out. I feel Lampard picking him & others each week will cost him his job. Hope I’m wrong. — Reevesy (@its_a_CFC_thing) December 7, 2019

Lampard will really be testing the fanbase if he continues to play Mount,Willian,Azpi & other under performing players. He has been ruthless with other players & he has to do it with the worst performers as well. He seems to have some favourites & it’s costing the club losses. — Reevesy (@its_a_CFC_thing) December 7, 2019

Mount should have no place in a team with the calibre of midfielders Chelsea have. — J (@CFCJude) December 7, 2019

You saw the way united played city?

Tough and hard

But Chelsea?

Pulisic falls at every touch

Mount Not Chelsea's level

Zouma unlike an EPL defender

William had never won back the ball in years

Kovacic weak,good with the ball

Christensen not for cfc

James not too tough

Jorginho? — Oga Kpatakpata (@SabuDaniels) December 7, 2019

Zouma out

Christensen out

Azpi out

Willian out

Mount out — M (@TacticalCFC) December 7, 2019

Think mount needs to be a bench player more so than ever when Ruben returns, I like his ambition and hard work but just don’t know if he’s good enough for Chelsea — Stewart Hopkins (@StewartHopkin18) December 7, 2019

Mount for us this season. Yes he’s scored 5 goals but his performances as a midfielder have not been good enough. pic.twitter.com/pLz4dTKPhR — PressResistant (@CFCJojo) December 7, 2019