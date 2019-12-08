Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

Chelsea fans react to Mason Mount display against Everton

Subhankar Mondal
Mason Mount of Chelsea runs with the ball as he is put under pressure by Leighton Baines and Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mason Mount was in action for Chelsea against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea talks with Mason Mount of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mason Mount against Everton.

Mount was in action for Chelsea in their Premier League game against Everton away from home at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side lost.

The youngster did well in the first half, as he took some good touches and linked up play, but he struggled to penetrate the Everton defence and had a disappointing time in the second period.

 

According to WhoScored, the England international took three shots of which none was on target, played one key pass, attempted one dribble, had a pass accuracy of 81.8%, and took 54 touches.

So far this season, Mount has made 15 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Chelsea, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder is a regular in manager Lampard’s team, but some Chelsea fans are not impressed and want him dropped.

Below are some of the best comments:

Mason Mount of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Mason Mount of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 7, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch