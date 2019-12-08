Quick links

Celtic players celebrate on Twitter as Moussa Dembele reacts to cup final win

Olly Dawes
Christopher Jullien of Celtic celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08,...
Celtic beat Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final today.

Celtic can celebrate yet another trophy this evening having beaten rivals Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup today.

The Bhoys went to Hampden Park having won three of the previous for League Cup finals, so many were expecting them to add another to their trophy cabinet.

Rangers were impressive for large parts of the game though, forcing Fraser Forster into save after save before Christopher Jullien made them pay with the opening goal.

The defender turned home a free kick at the back post to give Celtic the lead, just moments before Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for a foul on Alfredo Morelos inside the box.

 

The Colombian stepped up and saw his effort saved by Forster though, and Celtic saw out the rest of the game to clinch a 1-0 victory.

Celtic players are unsurprisingly buzzing on Twitter, with striker Odsonn Edouard celebrating 'one more' trophy being added during his time at the club.

Youngsters Andrew Gutman and Manny Perez also celebrated the win, marvelling at such a great team performance.

Additionally, Lyon striker Moussa Dembele – who left Celtic in 2018 – merely posted a series of laughing emojis, seemingly mocking Rangers for losing to the Bhoys yet again as Celtic fans told the Frenchman just how much they love him for still being a Bhoy at heart.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

