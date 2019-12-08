Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic fans blown away by Fraser Forster's display today

Olly Dawes
Fans of Celtic celebrates after Olivier Ntcham of Celtic scored their team's first goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Stadium on...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic beat rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final this evening.

Fraser Forster of Celtic lifts the Betfred Cup with Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...

Celtic have won the Scottish League Cup for the fourth season in a row after beating Rangers 1-0 at Hampden Park this afternoon.

The Bhoys had won four the previous five Scottish League Cup finals before today's game, but Odsonne Edouard's absence from the starting line-up was seen as an issue.

Rangers were impressive for much of the game, but just couldn't beat goalkeeper Forster, as the Southampton loanee produced a number of great saves.

 

Forster saved Ryan Jack's long-range effort and four shots from Alfredo Morelos before Christopher Jullien made Rangers pay for their profligacy with the only goal of the game.

Morelos then won a penalty, which Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for, but Forster was a brick wall yet again as he saved the spot kick from Morelos.

Celtic celebrated wildly as the final whistle blew, with Rangers left to wonder just how they didn't score – and the reason was Forster.

Fraser Forster of Celtic saves a penalty from Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Neil Lennon swooped to re-sign Forster back in August after he fell down the Southampton pecking order, and he has certainly found his top form again.

Celtic fans have been taking to Twitter to hail Forster, urging the club to give him a five-year deal or even a lifetime contract after an 'outstanding' performance.

Others suggested the club need to break the bank, calling Forster 'world class' and 'utterly sensational' having produced one of his best-ever displays in a Celtic shirt.



Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

