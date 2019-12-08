Celtic fans blown away by Fraser Forster's display today

Celtic beat rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final this evening.

Celtic have won the Scottish League Cup for the fourth season in a row after beating Rangers 1-0 at Hampden Park this afternoon.

The Bhoys had won four the previous five Scottish League Cup finals before today's game, but Odsonne Edouard's absence from the starting line-up was seen as an issue.

Subscribe

Rangers were impressive for much of the game, but just couldn't beat goalkeeper Forster, as the Southampton loanee produced a number of great saves.

Forster saved Ryan Jack's long-range effort and four shots from Alfredo Morelos before Christopher Jullien made Rangers pay for their profligacy with the only goal of the game.

Morelos then won a penalty, which Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for, but Forster was a brick wall yet again as he saved the spot kick from Morelos.

Celtic celebrated wildly as the final whistle blew, with Rangers left to wonder just how they didn't score – and the reason was Forster.

Neil Lennon swooped to re-sign Forster back in August after he fell down the Southampton pecking order, and he has certainly found his top form again.

Celtic fans have been taking to Twitter to hail Forster, urging the club to give him a five-year deal or even a lifetime contract after an 'outstanding' performance.

Others suggested the club need to break the bank, calling Forster 'world class' and 'utterly sensational' having produced one of his best-ever displays in a Celtic shirt.

Been watching football a long time and have rarely seen a goalkeeping performance like that. What a man Fraser Forster. — Ray Reid (@mondo122) December 8, 2019

Fraser Forster...5 year deal... right now — Paul Band (@PiinballWizard) December 8, 2019

Break the bank for Fraser Forster — Jabs1888 (@jabs1888) December 8, 2019

Fraser Forster is world class. End of discussion. — Myles (@BlairMyles1) December 8, 2019

Announce a lifetime contract for Fraser Forster @CelticFC — The Captain (@BigLinton) December 8, 2019

Fraser Forster literally outstanding today doesn't matter what he costs, sign him on a permanent HWG — Chrissy Cartwright (@ChrissyBhoy1026) December 8, 2019

Fraser Forster utterly sensational — Sean McCrory (@SeanMcCrory8) December 8, 2019

Big Fraser Forster with an outstanding performance tonight. He won that cup for them tonight as they had an absolute shocker!



Only matters what you do in front of goal and Rangers failed — Ja'Crispy (@BaxtersSoup) December 8, 2019

Please @CelticFC please buy Fraser Forster. He’s worth every penny — HappyCelticLass (@HappyCelticLass) December 8, 2019

Fraser Forster Get him signed!! — Rebel Celts (@Rebel_Celts) December 8, 2019