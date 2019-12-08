Quick links

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong outlines his ambition

Jeremie Frimpong of Holland U20 during the U20 Men match between Holland U20 v Czech Republic U20 at the Sportpark Vondersweijde on November 15, 2019 in Oldenzaal Netherlands
Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong wants to be like Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic FC dives during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong has suggested to The Daily Mail that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk.

The 18-year-old right-back joined Celtic in the summer transfer window after leaving Premier League giants Manchester City.

The youngster has been playing well for the Hoops and has been very impressive in the games that he has featured in.

The Netherlands Under-20 international is a very talented and promising young defender, and he has outlined his ambition for the future, suggesting that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Liverpool central defender Van Dijk, who left Celtic for Southampton in the summer of 2015 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £13 million.

 

Frimpong told The Daily Mail: “I want to be the best player there is. I want to play for the biggest team ever. I want to win the Champions League. I want to hold the World Cup. I want to win as many trophies as I can.”

The youngster added: “Look at Virgil Van Dijk, there’s the example. Played for Celtic; four years later he nearly wins the Ballon D'Or at Liverpool. He was so close.

“So can I be the best player there is? Yeah, I think I can be. Celtic can help me with that. The history here is crazy. They are so good - one of the biggest teams there is.”

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool at full time of the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Ambitious

Frimpong’s aforementioned comments suggest that he is hugely ambitious, and that is great for the right-back and for Celtic.

The 18-year-old is still raw and developing as a footballer, and under Celtic manager Neil Lennon, he will get better if he continues to work hard.

The youngster could start for Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final against bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

