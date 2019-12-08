BBC share what Jose Mourinho was shouting towards Tottenham player after win v Burnley

Heung-Min Son scored a quite spectacular solo goal for Tottenham Hotspur as they thrashed Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

BBC Sport have shared that Jose Mourinho was shouting for Heung-Min Son to be given the 'Man of the Match' award during the Korean's interview after Tottenham's 5-0 win against Burnley on Saturday.

Son scored a quite unbelievable solo goal for Spurs as they thumped Sean Dyche's men in what was Mourinho's most convincing win as Tottenham manager to date.

There were a number of standout performances during the game, from Spurs' midfield duo to Harry Kane's ability to showcase more than his goalscoring ability, and THAT Son goal.

Whilst giving an interview to BBC Sport, the broadcaster and sports website printed what Mourinho was shouting as his player was talking to the press.

“Ps. While the interview was happening, Jose Mourinho was shouting in the background for Son to be given the Man of the Match,” as quoted by BBC Sport.

Tottenham will now be full of confidence again as Mourinho will be pleased with how his team reacted to their defeat at Old Trafford from midweek.

Added with that, Spurs fans will be further boosted by the fact that Chelsea, who currently occupy the final top-four spot, were beaten at Everton during the earlier kick-off.

Even though Spurs have a Champions League game in midweek, it is a dead-rubber against Bayern Munich, as it wouldn't be a surprise if Mourinho rests his players ahead of a busy festive period.

At this moment in time, the Premier League is more important, getting points on the board and finishing in the top-four, as Champions League football is needed for next season.