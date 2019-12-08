Quick links

Aston Villa fans on Twitter criticise Wesley

Shane Callaghan
The big Aston Villa hitman hasn't been doing the business lately.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter are laying into big Wesley.

Dean Smith's side suffered a 4-1 defeat by second-in-the-table Leicester City at Villa Park this afternoon.

It wasn't so much the result that disappointed Aston Villa fans as it was the performance.

The hosts posted arguably their worst display of the season, with even the likes of John McGinn struggling in a major way.

 

But he wasn't alone.

Wesley, a £22 million signing from Club Brugge this past summer, endured a horrendous 90 minutes as Aston Villa's lone striker.

The towering Brazilian cut a frustrated and isolated figure for much of the game.

He has only managed four goals in 16 Premier League games since joining, and fans of the West Midlands club are saying that they need a much better striker in January if the club - outside the relegation zone on goal difference - are going to stay in the top flight come May.

