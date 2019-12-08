Aston Villa fans on Twitter criticise Wesley

The big Aston Villa hitman hasn't been doing the business lately.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter are laying into big Wesley.

Dean Smith's side suffered a 4-1 defeat by second-in-the-table Leicester City at Villa Park this afternoon.

It wasn't so much the result that disappointed Aston Villa fans as it was the performance.

The hosts posted arguably their worst display of the season, with even the likes of John McGinn struggling in a major way.

But he wasn't alone.

Wesley, a £22 million signing from Club Brugge this past summer, endured a horrendous 90 minutes as Aston Villa's lone striker.

The towering Brazilian cut a frustrated and isolated figure for much of the game.

He has only managed four goals in 16 Premier League games since joining, and fans of the West Midlands club are saying that they need a much better striker in January if the club - outside the relegation zone on goal difference - are going to stay in the top flight come May.

Wesley and Douglas Luiz need to get out of my club.... proper waste of space man — Imran Dalvi (@imrandalvi99) December 8, 2019

How can anyone defend how bad Wesley is. I’ve said it since the first couple of games in. The guy is absolutely useless! It’s honestly like he’s won a competition to be a footballer. Anybody that disagrees isn’t watching the same game. Enough is enough. NEED A STRIKER. #AVFC — Swin (@SwinhoeJack) December 8, 2019

Wesley was Poor again. I get he’s isolated but 1 upfront on his own isn’t working as he offers nothing. So you either change system or personnel but we can’t continue playing with 10men everygame. He could be so much better with another striker along side him #avfc — The Sneaky Blinder (@SneakyBlinder) December 8, 2019

Dean Smith should have paid whatever was necessary to get Neil Maupay instead of wasting twenty million quid on Wesley. #avfc — BruceAMC (@TheGolfDivoTee) December 8, 2019

Wesley can't or won't jump to win headers, can't or won't shoot, can't or won't battle for the ball, can't or won't be playing for Villa in January. #AVFC — ѕтєνe 3PO (@stevenmdunne) December 8, 2019

For all the fans saying Wesley needs more time. How much more? Before or after his lack of goals have sent us down?#avfc — Ross Norman (@rossnorm) December 8, 2019

Wesley is the worst striker I’ve ever seen in a villa shirt, might as well have a vending machine up front #avfc whole team were embarrassing today — Liam Humphris (@LiamHumphris1) December 8, 2019

Stuck up for Wesley this season but after today it’s painfully obvious Kodjia needs to be given a chance until January #AVFC — Dan Keeler (@keelerdan) December 8, 2019

Honestly think Lewis Capaldi would have been more effective this season that Wesley #avfc — chris jones (@chrisrjones9) December 8, 2019

I have never ever slated Wesley but I literally cannot see his potential anymore. Does not fit into this Villa side at all. As a team we were awful today. #AVFC — Jay Calcroft (@_JayCal) December 8, 2019