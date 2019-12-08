Andy Gray slams Sam Allardyce claim & doesn't expect Duncan Ferguson to get Everton job

Everton recorded a much-needed three points against Chelsea on Saturday.

Andy Gray reacted angrily when Duncan Ferguson was compared to Sam Allardyce following Everton's 3-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday.

The former Toffees player also made it clear that Ferguson won't be getting the Everton job, as he thinks the board members will have their sight sets on who they want.

Everton produced one of their best performances in a long time as they put three past a team that is currently sitting in the top-four.

Club legend, Gray reacted to the Allardyce claims when talking the manner in which Ferguson set-up his team yesterday, as he shared his thoughts on the Scotsman potentially getting the job.

“It's daft to say Sam got ran out,” Gray told Bein Sports. “Sam and Everton were never a good fit. It was an anti-why would we want Sam?

“They [the fans] wanted something different [when Allardyce was in charge]. They were after Silva before the got Sam in. They got him and it didn't work out. If Duncan got the job then he couldn't serve the same sort of football Sam did. He'd get more latitude because of who he is and what he is to the club. And the feeling would be less critical of him. But they would still want to see Everton soften their attitude than just wacking it up the pitch.

“It's one thing to get a response off a team that was pretty abject in a local derby three days ago and get them playing differently. Then it is to put a man in charge for a 38-game PL season and ask that sort of thing to happen – but I'd be amazed if their thoughts [the board memebers] have changed because of the 90 minutes they've just seen.”

More than likely, whoever the next man is to take the Goodison Park hot seat, they will have Ferguson part of their coaching staff.

A lot of names will get bandied about for the job and whoever takes the job, they will have big pressures on their shoulders.

But Everton, at this moment in time, will only be looking up and trying to claw themselves away from danger.