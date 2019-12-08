Amit Bhatia and Tony Fernandes react to QPR win against Preston

Eberechi Eze scored both goals for Queens Park Rangers against Preston North End.

Queens Park Rangers chairman Amit Bhatia has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s win against Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers returned to winning ways in the Championship with a 2-0 victory over Preston at Loftus Road in London.

Eberechi Eze was the star of the show, as the 21-year-old midfielder scored both the goals.

The youngster put QPR in the lead in the 17th minute and added a second midway through the second half.

QPR chairman Bhatia was pleased with the win and has praised the team for keeping a clean sheet, and so has former Rangers chairman Tony Fernandes, and he has also praised 24-year-old goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Fantastic 3 points and an excellent team performance, very happy !! “No trip to the laundry this week, the sheet remains clean” pic.twitter.com/mZD1QDYQQ7 — Amit Bhatia (@Amit_Bhatia99) December 7, 2019

No trip to the laundry. Clean sheet. Well done @joelumley . — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) December 7, 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon, hosts QPR had 43% of the possession, took 11 shots of which six were on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Preston had 57% of the possession, took eight shots of which three were on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.