Amit Bhatia and Tony Fernandes react to QPR win against Preston

England coach Roy Hodgson (back row 2nd left), QPR Vice Chairman Amit Bhatia (front row 2nd left) and Jamie Rednapp (front row 2nd right) watch the Barclays Premier League match between...
Eberechi Eze scored both goals for Queens Park Rangers against Preston North End.

Queens Park Rangers chairman Amit Bhatia has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s win against Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers returned to winning ways in the Championship with a 2-0 victory over Preston at Loftus Road in London.

Eberechi Eze was the star of the show, as the 21-year-old midfielder scored both the goals.

 

The youngster put QPR in the lead in the 17th minute and added a second midway through the second half.

QPR chairman Bhatia was pleased with the win and has praised the team for keeping a clean sheet, and so has former Rangers chairman Tony Fernandes, and he has also praised 24-year-old goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

 

 

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon, hosts QPR had 43% of the possession, took 11 shots of which six were on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Preston had 57% of the possession, took eight shots of which three were on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers celebrates his teams first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Queens Park Rangers at Craven Cottage on November 22, 2019 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

