Ally McCoist sends Rangers warning ahead of showdown with Celtic

Rangers and Celtic will lock horns today in one of the most important Old Firm games in years.

Ally McCoist has warned Rangers and their manager Steven Gerrard that they need to win today's League Cup final 'more' than their rivals Celtic.

But McCoist admitted that Celtic manager Neil Lennon will disagree with his comments, as Rangers hope to end their Old Firm rivals dominance on the domestic circuit.

Subscribe

Celtic have won nine trophies on the bounce, and on Sunday afternoon, they will be hoping to make that 10, with Gerrard hoping to win his first trophy with Rangers.

Ahead of that game, McCoist shared why he thinks Rangers need the win more than Celtic.

"Neil Lennon would argue that this wouldn't be the case and I get where he would be coming from but I think Rangers probably do need it slightly more," McCoist told Sky Sports. "If anything, to stop Celtic's continuous run of success - Celtic have been on a fantastic run of collecting trophies.

"I think every Rangers supporter and Steven Gerrard included would not underestimate the importance of Rangers stopping that and, just as importantly, if not, more importantly, winning it for themselves.

"It is maybe time now he gets that first trophy on the board but I have been very impressed. He conducts himself at the side of the pitch and in interviews very well."

This is without doubt one of the biggest Old Firm matches in recent years, mainly because of how close both teams are, and how long it has been since they have been this close.

Celtic have been running riot in recent seasons, and without lifting any silverware, Rangers have shown signs that they are closing the gap under Gerrard.

But that will be put to the test at Hampden, as Celtic will be hoping to take some bounce from their win at Ibrox at the start of the season.

The winner here will no doubt take inspiration and belief into the Premiership match at Parkhead later on this month, and for the rest of the season.