Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker react to Newcastle United win against Southampton

Alan Shearer has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Newcastle United’s win against Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle have got the better of Southampton 2-1 at St. James’ Park in the Premier League.

After a goalless first half, the Saints took the lead seven minutes into the second half through Danny Ings.

The Magpies restored parity in the 68th minute through Jonjo Shelvey, and Federico Fernandez scored the winner on 87 minutes.

Newcastle legend Shearer was following the match, and he has revelled in the win for the Magpies, while Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker has praised manager Steve Bruce.

Not pretty at times but a great 3 points for the Toon. Very good substitutions that worked very well. #NEWSOT — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 8, 2019

Another win for @NUFC. Are we allowed to say that Steve Bruce is an excellent manager? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 8, 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at St. James’ Park on Sunday afternoon, hosts Newcastle had 45% of the possession, took 12 shots of which six were on target, and earned three corners, according to WhoScored.

The win against the Saints means that Newcastle are 10th in the Premier League table at the moment with 22 points from 16 matches.