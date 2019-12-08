Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker react to Newcastle United win against Southampton

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton tackles Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on December 08,...
Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United won against Southampton on Sunday.

Federico Fernandez of Newcastle United celebrates with teammate Fabian Schar after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton...

Alan Shearer has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Newcastle United’s win against Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle have got the better of Southampton 2-1 at St. James’ Park in the Premier League.

After a goalless first half, the Saints took the lead seven minutes into the second half through Danny Ings.

 

The Magpies restored parity in the 68th minute through Jonjo Shelvey, and Federico Fernandez scored the winner on 87 minutes.

Newcastle legend Shearer was following the match, and he has revelled in the win for the Magpies, while Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker has praised manager Steve Bruce.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at St. James’ Park on Sunday afternoon, hosts Newcastle had 45% of the possession, took 12 shots of which six were on target, and earned three corners, according to WhoScored.

The win against the Saints means that Newcastle are 10th in the Premier League table at the moment with 22 points from 16 matches.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 with Andy Carroll during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

