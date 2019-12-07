When is Elf on TV in the UK? 2019 air dates are here!

"So, good news... I saw a dog today."

As Christmas 2019 approaches, UK fans are wondering when Elf will be on TV.

Will Ferrell has to be one of the best comedic actors of his generation - surely? Reflecting on his output, we're convinced. You have such gems as Anchorman, Blades of Glory, Daddy's Home, Old School, Step Brothers, The House... we could go on and on.

However, we're here to talk about a very different type of project.

In 2003, Will gave fans one of his most iconic characters. Actually, it may be his most iconic, but we imagine Ron Burgundy would have something to say about that.

Nevertheless, even after all these years, we are still quoting Elf every single Christmas.

Elf starring Will Ferrell

Directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book), Elf has become one of the most treasured and cited Christmas films of all time, joining classics like Home Alone.

The genius of the film is in its wide accessibility. At its core, it's a universal tale communicating the idea of being yourself no matter what, with lots of festive magic thrown in for the whole family. However, it's a film which adults can enjoy anytime too, thanks to the comedic elements throughout.

Our favourite moment would have to be the mailroom scene!

It's a film we'll never grow bored of, so when is it on?

When is Elf on TV in the UK? 2019 air date!

According to the Radio Times, festive favourite Elf will screen on ITV on Tuesday, December 24th 2019.

So, Christmas Eve is officially sorted!

ITV will also air it at 6:10 pm on Sunday, December 15th and on ITV2 on Sunday, December 22nd at 5:10 pm, as well as Christmas Day at 4:10 pm.

If you can't wait that long, it's also available to buy on DVD at Amazon for just £3.00.

"You sit on a throne of lies!"



What's your favourite quote from the #ElfMovie pic.twitter.com/EmV6CrYG8D — WB Shop UK (@wbshopUK) November 24, 2019

How to watch Elf online

There are a number of ways to watch Elf online legally this Christmas!

Firstly, it's worth highlighting that you can rent the movie for £3.49 from Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

However, you can actually tuck into it for £1 cheaper on the Google Play Store.

It's also available to buy at a price of £7.99 on the Sky store. So, there are plenty of ways to join in the festive cheer with everybody's favourite elf this year.

