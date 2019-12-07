West Brom fans react as Jamie Soule nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Month award

The West Bromwich Albion academy ace continues to shine for the Baggies Under-23s.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to praise Jamie Soule after the Baggies academy ace was nominated for November's Premier League 2 Player of the Month award (WBA website).

The 19-year-old has made the seven-player shortlist following an impressive month for the Hawthorns Under-23s, featuring three times in November and helping West Brom to two wins and a draw.

Soule was instrumental in helping the Baggies mount a comeback from two goals down against Stoke, netting a goal and providing an assist for Chris Willock to restore parity and secure a point.

The young forward then featured in the 1-0 Premier League Cup win over Newcastle's U23s before scoring a superb chipped goal in a 4-1 hammering of Middlesbrough's U23s, which helped the Baggies up to third in the PL2 second division table.

Here is what some West Brom fans said on Twitter about the Baggies prodigy's nomination:

If Shan or Big Dave were coaches instead of Bilic, Soule would have played in the first team. — 競った裏おじさん (@BOINGxxBAGGIES) 6 December 2019

And that is the difference . Bilic knows what he is doing . He has to bide his time atm though im afraid — Chris Lack (@ChrisLack90) 6 December 2019

Should give him a chance in the first team — Aaronić (@Aaron2wba) 6 December 2019

He needs to be playing in front of crowds send him out on loan — Garrity P (@paulgarrity11) 6 December 2019

baller. Breakthrough season in the Premier League next season — Ant Swailes (@AntSwailes) 6 December 2019

Big Ballr — liamić (@IiamwbaV4) 6 December 2019

Soule, who's been a prolific goalscorer at both Under-18s and under-23s level (WBA website) and has six goals in 10 appearances this term (Soccerway), is up against Danny Cashman (Brighton), Arnau Puigmal Martinez (Manchester United), Bernardo Costa Da Rosa, Nathan Holland (both West Ham), George Hirst and George Thomas (both Leicester).

The winner will be decided by the Football Development Panel and will be announced on Friday 13 December.