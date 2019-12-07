West Brom fans react on Twitter as Stoke City game moved to Monday night for TV

West Bromwich Albion will host Stoke at The Hawthorns on Monday 20 January - a lot of the Baggies fanbase isn't impressed.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the Championship fixture with Stoke City at The Hawthorns being moved for television coverage.

The home game against the Potters, which had been scheduled for Saturday 18 January with a 3pm kickoff, has now been put back until Monday 20 January, 8pm kickoff, for live broadcast.

West Brom's first Championship clash of the season against Stoke was also moved to a Monday night kickoff and did well in terms of viewing figures, so it's perhaps little surprise that the same has happened with the reverse fixture.

Nonetheless, quite a few Albion fans weren't pleased with the rescheduling news and made their feelings known on social media, including a fan who had planned to travel from Iceland for the game based on it being a Saturday kickoff:

What am I suppose to do with my plane ticket that has my arriving Thursday and leaving Sunday with the only objective to watch my Baggies on Saturday? — Gylfi Karl Gíslason (@gylfikarl7) 6 December 2019

@wba



You’ve gotta help this lad out — Paul Chappell (@WanchopePaulo) 6 December 2019

Ahhhh Sky, the gift that keeps on giving — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddockWBA) 6 December 2019

My 8 year old daughter is having a season ticket for Christmas.

Bang - there goes the first game she will miss being a night game on a school night — Phil Merrix (@PMerrix) 6 December 2019

Another one ‍♂️ — Dan Tracey (@dan7heman) 6 December 2019

Jesus christ — Tom Preston (@tommipistols) 6 December 2019

Another Monday night game ...... wow nice one sky. — Reece (@reexew) 6 December 2019

FFS — Craig Dutton (@cdutts) 6 December 2019

Seen as sky like paying out to keep rearranging our matches, they prepared to start paying out for fans missed wages??? — lise #wba (@lise_Jane77) 6 December 2019

Slaven Bilic's charges headed to Staffordshire and claimed a 2-0 away win in the game on 4 November, televised live by Sky Sports, returning to the top of the Championship table in the process.

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, viewing figures peaked with 645,000 watching West Brom at Stoke, a big increase on the 157,000 average who watched Stoke's televised loss to Preston North End in August.

Up next for the Baggies is Sunday's clash against Swansea at The Hawthorns.