Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

West Brom fans react on Twitter as Stoke City game moved to Monday night for TV

Giuseppe Labellarte
General View of The Hawthorns before the match between West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic at The Hawthorns on December 26, 2018 in West Bromwich, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Bromwich Albion will host Stoke at The Hawthorns on Monday 20 January - a lot of the Baggies fanbase isn't impressed.

A general view of The Hawthorns before the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns on September 22, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the Championship fixture with Stoke City at The Hawthorns being moved for television coverage.

The home game against the Potters, which had been scheduled for Saturday 18 January with a 3pm kickoff, has now been put back until Monday 20 January, 8pm kickoff, for live broadcast.

 

 

West Brom's first Championship clash of the season against Stoke was also moved to a Monday night kickoff and did well in terms of viewing figures, so it's perhaps little surprise that the same has happened with the reverse fixture.

Nonetheless, quite a few Albion fans weren't pleased with the rescheduling news and made their feelings known on social media, including a fan who had planned to travel from Iceland for the game based on it being a Saturday kickoff:

Slaven Bilic's charges headed to Staffordshire and claimed a 2-0 away win in the game on 4 November, televised live by Sky Sports, returning to the top of the Championship table in the process.

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, viewing figures peaked with 645,000 watching West Brom at Stoke, a big increase on the 157,000 average who watched Stoke's televised loss to Preston North End in August.

Up next for the Baggies is Sunday's clash against Swansea at The Hawthorns.

Slaven Bilic the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch