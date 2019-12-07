Tottenham's Jose Mourinho makes Marco Silva admission

Everton sacked their manager in midweek and the Tottenham Hotspur boss admits he's disappointed by it.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that he's saddened by Marco Silva's departure from Everton.

The Toffees parted company with Silva this week following a 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat at Liverpool.

It had been coming for some time for Silva, and the Tottenham manager, a fellow Portuguese, has said to Football London that he's disappointed for his friend.

Asked whether the Spurs chief has spoken to him, he said: "Not yet, too early. Too early. Sad days when you lose your job. I think it's too soon to talk.

"He knows I like him and I am his friend and sad with the situation. But he also knows that tomorrow is another day and keep going, keep fighting."

Silva will have no problem picking up another job, but this sets him back.

If he had've been a success at Goodison Park then that opens doors to elite clubs in England when they need managers.

But his failure indicates that he'll have to rebuild his career somewhat.

The midweek defeat left Everton in the relegation zone and that is totally unacceptable after 15 Premier League games this season, given the Toffees' expenditure since he and Marcel Brands arrived.