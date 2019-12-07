Matt Le Tissier makes huge claim about Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min's goal today

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways in style and Spurs attacker Son Heung-min scored a sensational solo goal.

Sky Sports pundit and Premier League legend Matt Le Tissier has made a huge claim about the exploits of one Tottenham Hotspur player today (Sky Sports News).

Jose Mourinho's Spurs were hoping to get back to winning ways following their disappointing midweek display at Manchester United as Burnley came to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Things began very well indeed for Tottenham as, just four minutes in, Harry Kane marauded forward and let rip with a ferocious effort from 20-odd yards out for Spurs' opener.

Lucas Moura then doubled Tottenham's advantage just five minutes later, but the best was yet to come, in the form of a world-class effort from Son Heung-min.

The Spurs attacker made it three with a goal of the season contender, picking the ball up on the edge of his own box and embarking on a run, past half the Burnley team, before slotting at the other end.

Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko then weighed in with goals number four and five to instantly restore the mood amongst the Tottenham contingent, with the spotlight firmly on Son for his incredible effort.

Indeed, Le Tissier thinks the South Korea international has scored much more than just the goal of the season - but rather the goal of the century.

“Son has scored the goal of the season – he picks up possession about 90 yards out and he runs, and he runs, and he runs," Le Tissier told Sky Sports News. "He goes through the whole of the Burnley defence before showing great composure. What a goal. That’s the goal of the century!"

Mourinho's side moved up to fifth in the Premier League table as a result of their win, with attention now shifting to the Champions League and a trip to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.