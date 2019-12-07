Harry Kane sends message to Tottenham fanbase and Troy Parrott after win over Burnley

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways in style as Spurs captain Harry Kane scored twice and Troy Parrott made his Premier League debut.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has delivered his post-match verdict on Twitter as Spurs ran out 5-0 winners in today's Premier League clash against Burnley.

The Spurs striker also praised Troy Parrott, saying his Premier League debut was "great to see" as the 17-year-old was brought on by Jose Mourinho for Dele Alli in the 85th minute of the game.

Parrott has long been regarded as one of Tottenham's finest academy graduates, but under Mauricio Pochettino, he only made one senior appearances, in the League Cup loss to Colchester.

However, with Spurs five goals to the good against the Clarets, Mourinho opted not only to bring Parrott on, but to also take the match ball off Son Heung-min and give it to the youngster in a wholesome moment of support.

Kane, who scored a brace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, said the following on social media:

Important that we put in a good performance and got the three points. Great to see Troy make his @premierleague debut. #COYS pic.twitter.com/kjHHE1T1t2 — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 7, 2019

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs hoping to get back to winning ways following their disappointing midweek display at Manchester United and Kane got the ball rolling with a superb opener against the Clarets on four minutes.

Lucas Moura then doubled Tottenham's advantage five minutes later, Son Heung-min made it three with a goal of the season contender, before a second from Kane and a Moussa Sissoko fifth made it a superb afternoon for Spurs.