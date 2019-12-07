Tottenham Hotspur reportedly facing Chelsea competition for Hakim Ziyech

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Hakim Ziyech of Ajax.

With the transfer ban over Chelsea having been lifted, the Blues are reported to be interested in Hakim Ziyech, meaning competition for Tottenham Hotspur for the Ajax attacking midfielder.

According to a recent report in 90min.com, Tottenham are looking at Ziyech as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen is out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season and will leave, and the North London outfit want the 26-year-old to replace him, according to the report.

The Express has now claimed that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has Ziyech on his transfer wishlist, meaning that Spurs are not going to find it easy to secure the services of the Morocco international.

Stats

Ziyech has made 15 appearances in the Eredivisie for Ajax so far this season, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The attacking midfielder has scored two goals and provided four assists in five Champions League games so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Last season, the 26-year-old scored 16 goals and provided 13 assists in the league and scored three goals and provided three assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Ziyech scored nine goals and provided 15 assists in the league for Ajax, according to WhoScored.