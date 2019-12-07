Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jose Mourinho comments on Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso is on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Real Betis.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Jose Mourinho’s latest comments on Giovani Lo Celso.

Ahead of the Premier League game between Tottenham and Burnley this afternoon, Mourinho spoke about Lo Celso.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Spurs on loan from Real Betis in the summer transfer window, but he has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so far.

According to WhoScored, the Argentina international has played just 160 minutes in the Premier League and only 97 minutes in the Champions League for Tottenham so far this campaign.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is a very talented player and has a lot of potential, but the youngster has struggled for Spurs so far this season.

True, there have been fitness issues, but when he has played, Lo Celso has not exactly been great, although he has scored one goal in the Champions League.

When asked about signing Lo Celso on a permanent contract, Mourinho told Football.London: "I’m doing my work now to try to improve results and get the best out of the players. Of course Giovani is in Europe for years, but France with PSG and then Spain, it's a completely different football world that it is in England.

"So many experienced players arrive in England the click for them is not automatic. So a young guy like Giovani also needs his time to adapt to the Premier League.

"You could see, even with Mauricio, an Argentinean man like him, easy communication, surrounded by some boys who speak French, he speaks English, so even in those surroundings of support it's not like he arrives here and explodes immediately. But we know the good player he is, give him time to develop and we think he is going to be a good player for us.”

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to their Mourinho’s comments on Lo Celso.

Below are some of the best comments:

Yes, I think Jose is right cause we don't want lose him

Lo Celso is a good player of course — LIGHTERMA'N (@Aaronboampong1) December 6, 2019

Eriksen out.

Lo Celso in. — JJ Bev (@JoshJ93) December 6, 2019

Exactly what I wanted to read. Know he will come on and be an excellent player for us. — Dustin Riddle (@DRiddy) December 6, 2019

This is basically a nice way to say he’ll be benched for at least 2 months before he can start playing — Endre2'n (@Haalandszn) December 6, 2019

he's gonna be our player of the year 2020 mark my words — mchal smn (@mchal_smn) December 6, 2019

Based on his performances in training I’m guessing. Considering he hasn’t been given the chance yet. Has looked good when he’s played though — ELLIOTT (@elliottsimmonds) December 6, 2019

He should start instead of Moura ! Ease him into the team, Then as he developed bring him into the CM with Ndombele !!! — Cos1882 (@CNK82) December 6, 2019

Mourinho hasn't been in the building for even a month yet. Its going to take time to get the squad and players set up correctly. We're in no rush. — james fultzerman (@futtywap) December 6, 2019

Atleast hes honest and he is right but there is no way he could be worse than winks — Dissappointed Spurs Fan (@Bartholemwhosav) December 6, 2019

Might as well sign him for cheap in January, and if we dont use him, sell him to pochettino's next team... — Dean Bucknole (@Deanostheyido) December 6, 2019

He can’t explode if he’s not getting game time , he’s already said ( lo celso) he might look for something new as only on loan , we need to cement this deal for him — bazza97 (@BazCom7) December 6, 2019

Played well in that UCL game low mins as a sub needs a few games on that right side with Dele and Son he is a good player had a lengthy Injury as well needs a chance — Oli (@OliMichael88) December 6, 2019