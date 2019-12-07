Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jose Mourinho comments on Giovani Lo Celso

Subhankar Mondal
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to his players during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 06, 2019 in Enfield,...
Giovani Lo Celso is on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Real Betis.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho talks to David Pleat during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on December 6, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Jose Mourinho’s latest comments on Giovani Lo Celso.

Ahead of the Premier League game between Tottenham and Burnley this afternoon, Mourinho spoke about Lo Celso.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Spurs on loan from Real Betis in the summer transfer window, but he has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so far.

According to WhoScored, the Argentina international has played just 160 minutes in the Premier League and only 97 minutes in the Champions League for Tottenham so far this campaign.

 

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is a very talented player and has a lot of potential, but the youngster has struggled for Spurs so far this season.

True, there have been fitness issues, but when he has played, Lo Celso has not exactly been great, although he has scored one goal in the Champions League.

When asked about signing Lo Celso on a permanent contract, Mourinho told Football.London: "I’m doing my work now to try to improve results and get the best out of the players. Of course Giovani is in Europe for years, but France with PSG and then Spain, it's a completely different football world that it is in England.

"So many experienced players arrive in England the click for them is not automatic. So a young guy like Giovani also needs his time to adapt to the Premier League.

"You could see, even with Mauricio, an Argentinean man like him, easy communication, surrounded by some boys who speak French, he speaks English, so even in those surroundings of support it's not like he arrives here and explodes immediately. But we know the good player he is, give him time to develop and we think he is going to be a good player for us.”

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to their Mourinho’s comments on Lo Celso.

Below are some of the best comments:

(L-R) Ricardo Formosinho, Giovanni Cerra, Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Joao Sacramento walk on the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 06, 2019 in Enfield, England.

