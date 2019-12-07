Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho comments on Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told talkSPORT that he has spoken to Christian Eriksen amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season and has yet to sign a new deal with the North London outfit.

United are interested in signing the Denmark international and could make a move for the attacking midfielder in the January transfer window, with the 27-year-old valued at £25 million, according to The Mirror.

Tottenham boss Mourinho has said that he has spoken to Eriksen about his future, but he has refused to divulge what was said in the conversation.

 

Mourinho told talkSPORT about Eriksen: “My feelings are until I have anything official, rather than hypothetical things and speculation, there is not much to comment. Of course I have had a conversation with him; of course I have to defend the best interests of my club.

“My club is more important than my players and my players are more important than me. But the club is more important than any one of us, so that’s the way I think. I’m not going to answer you. I think it’s him that has to tell you.”

Dilemma

Eriksen may not be in great form at the moment, but the Dane is a hugely creative footballer and can be a match-winner.

Tottenham have a real dilemma regarding the former Ajax star. While losing the 27-year-old on a free next summer would be bad from a business point of view, if they sell him in the January transfer window, then they are unlikely to find a suitable replacement and their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League will also take a hit.

