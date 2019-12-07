Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Harry Kane display against Burnley

Giuseppe Labellarte
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07, 2019 in...
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways in style and Spurs captain Harry Kane scored twice.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to rave about Harry Kane's display as Jose Mourinho's Spurs claimed an emphatic 5-0 win over Burnley in today's Premier League game.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs hoping to get back to winning ways following their disappointing midweek display at Manchester United and Kane got the ball rolling with the opener against the Clarets.

Just four minutes in, the Tottenham captain marauded forward and let rip with a ferocious effort from 20-odd yards out for the opener, the keeper diving for it to no avail, before Lucas Moura doubled Tottenham's advantage just five minutes later.

 

Son Heung-min then made it three for Spurs with a goal of the season contender, picking the ball up on the edge of his own box and embarking on a run, past half the Burnley team, before slotting at the other end.

Kane then took advantage of more poor Clarets defending to grab another stunning goal, before combining with Moussa Sissoko, who weighed in with goal number five, a perfect response to the slack midweek loss at Old Trafford.

Here is what some Tottenham fans on social media made of the 6ft 2in striker's display:

