Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Harry Kane display against Burnley

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways in style and Spurs captain Harry Kane scored twice.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to rave about Harry Kane's display as Jose Mourinho's Spurs claimed an emphatic 5-0 win over Burnley in today's Premier League game.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs hoping to get back to winning ways following their disappointing midweek display at Manchester United and Kane got the ball rolling with the opener against the Clarets.

Just four minutes in, the Tottenham captain marauded forward and let rip with a ferocious effort from 20-odd yards out for the opener, the keeper diving for it to no avail, before Lucas Moura doubled Tottenham's advantage just five minutes later.

Son Heung-min then made it three for Spurs with a goal of the season contender, picking the ball up on the edge of his own box and embarking on a run, past half the Burnley team, before slotting at the other end.

Kane then took advantage of more poor Clarets defending to grab another stunning goal, before combining with Moussa Sissoko, who weighed in with goal number five, a perfect response to the slack midweek loss at Old Trafford.

Here is what some Tottenham fans on social media made of the 6ft 2in striker's display:

Post-Game thoughts:

- Harry Kane is different gravy

- Son has scored the Goal of the Season and we are only in December

- Dele was quiet good

- Easily Dier’s best performance all season

- Toby is the best ball player in the league

- Good to see Sess, Troy and Skipp#COYS — DayeF THFC (@daye_fubs) December 7, 2019

A complete performance in Kane, the goal of the season from Son, another goal from Sissoko, amazing distribution from Vertonghen and Toby and five goals at home. Have that. — The Fighting Cock (@LoveTheShirt) 7 December 2019

All hail to KING KANE — Ankit Kapoor (@Ankit_THFC) 7 December 2019

This is dirty now just stop — LAX (@LAXbeastYouTube) 7 December 2019

Fulltime thoughts

-Dier loose with passes but instant improvement in team defense

-Toby spraying those passes around

-A much needed fast start

-Son Heung-min. That is all.

-Ndombele and lo Celso starting mid-week?

-Moussa Sissoko for bolden boot

-Harry Kane is still pretty good — E-Spurs USA (@e_spurs_usa) 7 December 2019

This might be the start of his inevitable scoring streak #COYS #KANE #THFC — Andrew Labib (@Andrew_Labib) 7 December 2019

Oh My God! What a goal again! Kane on the double! Come On You Spurs! #COYS #THFC #Mourinho — Ben Boorman (@benspurs21) 7 December 2019