Tottenham Hotspur fans praise Lucas Moura display against Burnley on Twitter

The Tottenham Hotspur man didn't do well in midweek but was much improved as Jose Mourinho's Spurs claimed a heavy win today.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to praise Lucas Moura's display in today's Premier League hammering of Burnley, deeming it a huge improvement from his midweek struggles for Spurs.

The 27-year-old was fairly anonymous for Jose Mourinho's side against Manchester United - he didn't have one shot, on or off target, and made just 18 passes - the lowest of any Tottenham starter including Paulo Gazzaniga (WhoScored).

In the end, Tottenham head coach Mourinho hauled Moura off shortly after the hour mark, Christian Eriksen taking his place, and even though multiple Spurs players flattered to deceive on the night, the Brazilian was particularly poor for the visitors in midweek.

Against Burnley, however, Moura put in a much improved display, being in the right place at the right time to rifle home after Dele Alli had flicked the ball on, and was a lot better at trying to get the ball into advanced areas for his teammates as well as putting in a great defensive shift.

Here is what some Tottenham fans said on social media about Moura's efforts against the Clarets:

You can't deny the fact that Lucas Moura is a pivotal part of Mourinho's directness and counter-attacking style of play. Just look at him and Son as soon as we win back possession of the ball, it's so exciting to watch. — Hotspur Edition (@HotspurEdition) December 7, 2019

The intensity has been SO much better today lucas moura has put in a real shift, but pretty much every player has stepped up massively — 《 Perry 》 (@mrdarrenperry) December 7, 2019

Poor pochettino, all mans had to do was put Son and Lucas Moura On the wings. pic.twitter.com/c2s2LrWyWX — ⚡️ (@CR_N11) December 7, 2019

Lucas Moura had an excellent game today. Worked his socks off for the team pic.twitter.com/gX13M0mkjs — Colin Wright (@colinwright1959) December 7, 2019

All those Spurs fans who said Lucas Moura was rubbish, where you at? Let's be having you. ☺ — JC McLean Spurs (@JCMSpurs) 7 December 2019

Excellent work rate today Lucas — gareth steen (@gareth_steen) 7 December 2019

Great job, total effort tracking back, too! — Ken Carter (@kfcarter) 7 December 2019

amazing performance lucas!!!!! — gws winksy (@captbelgium) 7 December 2019

You were incredible Lucas your work rate is brilliant — Callum (@Ca11um_27) 7 December 2019

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs hoping to get back to winning ways following their disappointing midweek display at Manchester United and Kane got the ball rolling with a superb opener against the Clarets on four minutes.

After Moura doubled Tottenham's advantage five minutes later, Son Heung-min made it three with a wonderful solo effort, before a second from Kane and a Moussa Sissoko fifth made it a superb afternoon for Spurs.