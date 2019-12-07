Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans praise Lucas Moura display against Burnley on Twitter

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fifth goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham...
The Tottenham Hotspur man didn't do well in midweek but was much improved as Jose Mourinho's Spurs claimed a heavy win today.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2019 in London,...

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to praise Lucas Moura's display in today's Premier League hammering of Burnley, deeming it a huge improvement from his midweek struggles for Spurs.

The 27-year-old was fairly anonymous for Jose Mourinho's side against Manchester United - he didn't have one shot, on or off target, and made just 18 passes - the lowest of any Tottenham starter including Paulo Gazzaniga (WhoScored).

 

 

In the end, Tottenham head coach Mourinho hauled Moura off shortly after the hour mark, Christian Eriksen taking his place, and even though multiple Spurs players flattered to deceive on the night, the Brazilian was particularly poor for the visitors in midweek.

Against Burnley, however, Moura put in a much improved display, being in the right place at the right time to rifle home after Dele Alli had flicked the ball on, and was a lot better at trying to get the ball into advanced areas for his teammates as well as putting in a great defensive shift.

Here is what some Tottenham fans said on social media about Moura's efforts against the Clarets:

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs hoping to get back to winning ways following their disappointing midweek display at Manchester United and Kane got the ball rolling with a superb opener against the Clarets on four minutes.

After Moura doubled Tottenham's advantage five minutes later, Son Heung-min made it three with a wonderful solo effort, before a second from Kane and a Moussa Sissoko fifth made it a superb afternoon for Spurs.

