Sunderland fans react on Twitter as League One fixture moved to Friday night

Sunderland will be in action at the Stadium of Light on Friday 24 January instead of Saturday 25 January.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the news that one of the Black Cats' upcoming League One fixtures has been moved for television coverage.

Sunderland's meeting with Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday 25 January at 3pm.

However, it has been confirmed that the game has been brought forward to be broadcast on Sky Sports, and will now kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 24 January.

The news has not gone down tremendously well with some Sunderland fans, who made their feelings known in response to the club's update on Twitter:

Bloody joking? Another saturday ruined. Who on earth wants to watch that on a friday night? — Jon Ridley (@jonridley87) 6 December 2019

I'm tempted to to sack off my last season ticket payment just to offset the cost against games I've been forced to miss this season. — Digger (@JohnKaysCanoe) 6 December 2019

So the whole can potentially watch the drivel and dross we have to put up with then — TWANGMACKEM™️ (@twangmackem) 6 December 2019

Oh great ANOTHER match I now cant make as its changed to a weekday!!!! Joke — Kerry (@wiggywoos) 6 December 2019

So the whole nation can get a sense of disappointment too — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) 6 December 2019

Madness. — Positive IT (@positiveit) 6 December 2019

The fixture will be the second time that Sunderland and Doncaster lock horns in the space of a month - the Black Cats are due to travel to Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday 29 December in one of their festive fixtures.

Sunderland are currently 11th in the League One table, their form under Phil Parkinson having taken a tumble in recent weeks, while Doncaster, managed by former West Brom boss Darren Moore, are 14th in the standings, albeit just three points behind Sunderland with two games in hand.

Up next for Sunderland is today's League One trip to Gillingham, while Rovers are at home against MK Dons.