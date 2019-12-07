Rundown of the best Christmas Day films for 2019 - BBC, Channel 4, and beyond!

Christmas Day is quickly approaching, meaning the panic to organise everything has set in.

From presents, the decor to organising a meal for the whole family, Christmas Day is not the most relaxing of holidays.

But if there's one thing you can rely on to go smoothly, it's the festive TV schedule!

TV series, one-off specials, classic movies... every year that December rolls around, Freeview makes all of our lives easier by filling up our screens with enough festive content to turn any Scrooge into a lover of the holiday season.

So, what's on the telly this Christmas Day 2019? Let's take a look at what they've got to offer this year.

After a hellish December filled with politics and election coverage, the BBC are treating us all to some magic this Christmas.

12.55 pm: Moana

This might not seem the most festive of choices, but this heartwarming story of a girl discovering her destiny and love of the ocean is one of Disney's best. From fun songs to dazzling visuals, this will be a perfect family watch on Christmas Day.

3.10 pm: Finding Dory

Another Disney/Pixar classic. Finding Dory brings back all the characters we know and love from the original movie, with tonnes of new fun fishy friends! Not a conventional Christmas choice, but a good one nonetheless.

7 pm: Call the Midwife Christmas Special

Although they're not feature length films, the Call the Midwife Christmas specials are part of BBC's festive tradition. The calendar would not be complete without them!

8.30 pm: Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special

Finally, the event we've all been waiting for: the Gavin and Stacey reunion. Christmas Day will see the cast reunite once more for what will be a very special watch.

ITV

Shrek the Halls

ITV have not released their timings as of yet, but have confirmed that they will air the Dreamworks festive special, Shrek the Halls. Although it might not be as well known as its silver screen counter parts, this short film is as fun and silly as Shrek 1 through 4!

Four Christmases

Another comedy classic coming to ITV on Christmas Day is 2008's Four Christmases. The flick sees Vince Vaughn and Reece Witherspoon deal with their families on what is supposed to be the 'most wonderful time of the year'.

Channel 4

10.40 am: Ice Age

It's animation galore this Christmas on Freeview, and Channel 4 are bringing one of the best to our screens. The first instalment of the successful prehistoric comedy, prepare for all the nostalgia with this one.

12.45 pm: The Snowman

What Christmas Day would be complete without watching The Snowman? The animated classic will live on as one of the best winter watches of all time. It is followed by The Snowman and the Snowdog.

4.55 pm: Home Alone 2

The second of the Home Alone franchise, some fans argue this - like The Godfather - surpasses its predecessor. See adorable Macaulay Culkin get up to all his usual antics with this Christmas classic.

7.10 pm: The Great Christmas Bake Off

Not a movie, but deserving of a Christmas watch! Noel, Sandy, Prue and Paul all descend upon the Bake Off tent for some festive fun.

Channel 5

3.10 pm: Oliver!

This classic Charles Dickens tale completes our movie roundup for Christmas Day. Channel 5 has less on offer than the other major networks, as they tend to broadcast nostalgia shows rather than movies at this time of year.