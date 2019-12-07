Quick links

Reports why Niko Kovac was at Everton game today

Niko Kovac was at Everton’s Premier League game against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Niko Kovac was in attendance at Goodison Park this afternoon, as Everton got the better of Chelsea 3-1 in the Premier League.

Everton are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Marco Silva this week after the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

Kovac is without a managerial job at the moment, having recently parted company with German and European giants Bayern Munich.

With the Toffees looking for a manager and the 48-year-old being available and at Goodison Park, there will be speculation that he is set for a role at the Blues.

 

There are contrasting reports in the media this afternoon. According to The Sun, Kovac may have come over to England to hold talks with Everton chiefs this weekend.

However, The Liverpool Echo has claimed that the former Croatia international central midfielder is in England to take a closer look at the game in the country.

The former Bayern boss is reportedly on a fact-finding mission, and will be at the Manchester derby between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday evening and then at the Championship game between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City on Sunday.

Photo has been digitally enhanced )Niko Kovac, Head Coach of FC Bayern Muenchen reacts during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern München at Commerzbank-Arena on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

