Reported Everton and Newcastle target Gabriel Barbosa comments on his future

Gabriel Barbosa, reportedly wanted by West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United, says that he wants to play for Liverpool.

Gabriel Barbosa is a player in demand, with West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United reportedly among the clubs interested in the forward.

Now on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo from Italian giants Inter, the 23-year-old is very talented and hugely promising, and there is no surprise that a number of clubs in the Premier League are on the hunt of his signature.

According to The Daily Mail, West Ham and Everton are interested in the forward, while The Chronicle has claimed that Newcastle are looking at the Brazil international.

Gabigol has shared his plan for the future, and while the forward has made it clear that he dreams of playing in the Premier League, he has said that he wants to turn out for Liverpool.

Gabigol told The Sun: “Firmino is great, I really admire him. He’s been successful for many years in Europe. He is a powerful forward and he has been great for Brazil. He is an inspiration that I look up to.

“It would be a pleasure to play with him. Maybe we could team up for Brazil in the future and Liverpool is a team that everyone wants to play for.

“But it’s hard to talk about this at the moment. My focus is totally on the Club World Cup. I like the Premier League very much. It combines technique, strength and speed.

“I always follow the games from Brazil. It really is a place I would like to play. It’s one of the best leagues in the world.”

Good signing for a Premier League club?

Gabigol may have failed to make an impact at Inter, but the 23-year-old has recovered his form in Brazil, and he can only get better in the coming years.

According to The Sun, the forward has scored 43 goals in 56 games while on loan from Inter.