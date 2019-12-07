Quick links

Reported Aston Villa target Christoph Monschein open to leaving Austria

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith
Aston Villa need a goalscorer and Austria Vienna's Christoph Monschein could potentially save them from the Premier League drop.

Christoph Monschein of Austria Wien

Aston Villa have been handed a timely boost in pursuit of £4.5 million January target Christoph Monschein with the prolific Austria Vienna striker admitting that he is open to a move abroad in the near future, speaking to Laola1.

Since Sport24 claimed in late November that Dean Smith’s Premier League newcomers were keen to hand Monschein his big break in England, the 27-year-old’s future has been a much-discussed topic in Austria.

Vienna’s sporting director, the former Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoger, admitted to Sky that there has been no shortage of requests, though he would be ‘super happy’ to hang onto a striker with 16 league goals to his name this season.

 

And Stoger will not have been too thrilled to hear Monschein admit that a move to another European league is on the agenda with the January transfer window now just weeks away.

"If everything really fits and it would be a step forward, then I would like to do that (move abroad)," the former Admira Wacker forward admitted.

Christoph Monschein of Austria Wien

With a hat-trick last time out in a 5-1 thrashing of Hartberg, Monschein is actually leading the much-coveted Erling Braut Haaland of Red Bull Salzburg in the Golden Boot race as it stands.

And as long as Wesley Moraes continues to toil at the tip of Aston Villa’s attack, speculation over a move for a number nine in the form of his life is unlikely to stop any time soon.

Christoph Monschein of Austria Wien

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

