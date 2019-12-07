Report: Steven Gerrard agrees new Rangers contract

Steven Gerrard was appointed the Glasgow Rangers manager in 2018.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



According to STV, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has agreed a new contract with the Gers.

It has been reported that Gerrard’s new deal will take him through to 2024, and that the Scottish Premiership club will make the announcement “imminently”.

Deserved new contract

Gerrard was appointed the Rangers manager in the summer of 2018, and the Liverpool legend has done a truly brilliant job at the Gers.

The Gers were in the Scottish Premiership title race for the first half of last season, and it seems that this campaign they are going to push the Hoops all the way to the final day of the season.

Gerrard has been absolutely brilliant for Rangers, and it does make sense for the Gers to hand the former England international midfielder a new contract.

Rangers are currently preparing for the Scottish League Cup final against bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic this weekend.

The Gers will be determined to win the final and claim a major trophy under Gerrard.