Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Report shares Olympiakos stance as Rangers target £8.5m Kostas Tsimikas

Danny Owen
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kostas Tsimikas could have become the most expensive signing at Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers since 2000.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Konstantinos Tsimikas of Olympiakos Priaeus battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos...

Olympiakos are standing firm amid interest in left-back Kostas Tsimikas with PageNews reporting that they are doggedly refusing to sell the Rangers target in January.

Anyone who watched Tsimikas in action for Willem II during his loan spell in the Eredivisie during the 2017/18 will not be surprised to learn that the 23-year-old is now one of the most coveted players in Greek football.

Subscribe

An attack-minded full-back blessed with searing pace, Tsimikas has admirers in Turkey, Germany, Italy, France and, yes, Scotland.

 

PageNews claims that Rangers are interested in the 23-year-old international, perhaps concerned by the lack of real competition for Borna Barisic on the flank.

The report added that Steven Gerrard’s side would have to splash out around £8.5 million – a fee that would make Tsimikas their most expensive signing since Tore Andre Flo arrived at Ibrox nearly two decades ago.

Kosstas Tsimikas of Olympiacos FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Olympiacos FC at Allianz Arena on November 6, 2019 in Munich,...

But new reports from the continent suggest that Tsimikas will not be going anywhere next month – even if Rangers do stump up a frankly obscene transfer fee.

With Olympiakos aiming to reclaim their rightful place at the top of Greek football after two years without a title, the 44-time league champions are desperate to keep their key players in Piraeus until the end of the campaign.

Rangers may be fighting a losing battle here.

Thomas Müller of Bayern Muenchen and Kostas Tsimikas of Olympiacos FC during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Bayern Muenchen at Karaiskakis Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch