Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready to leave Arsenal next summer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the best players at Arsenal.

According to The Mirror, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

It has been reported that Aubameyang has pulled out of talks with Arsenal over a new contract, and that the 30-year-old striker is “deeply frustrated with the club going backwards”.

The report has claimed that the Gabon international wants to win trophies, and has added that Arsenal are in a “dilemma” over whether to sell the striker next summer or risk him leaving the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer when his current contract runs out in 2021.

Stats

Aubameyang has been one of the best players for Arsenal in recent months and is a regular goalscorer for the Gunners.

According to WhoScored, the striker has scored 10 goals in the Premier League and two in the Europa League for the North London outfit so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 30-year-old scored 22 goals in the league and eight goals in the Europa League for the Gunners, according to WhoScored.