Rangers' Ross McCrorie is already a big fan of £2.5m Steven Gerrard 'target'

The loaned-out Rangers man is familiar with the goalkeeper Steven Gerrard reportedly wants to bring to Ibrox.

The Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is already a big fan of the rumoured Ibrox target Craig MacGillivray.

Rangers are one of the clubs tracking MacGillivray and could make a January bid for the recent Scotland call-up, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is currently on the books at Portsmouth, where McCrorie is spending the season on loan.

And the pair were quick to hit it off, with McCrorie telling the Scottish Sun back in September: “He was actually one of the first to come up to me.

“He told me he was born in Scotland, but I’m still the only one with a Scottish accent!

“It’s brilliant for Craig. I know how much it means. When he got the call-up, he came to me and said: ‘I’ve done it — I’ve been called up!’.

“He was buzzing and I was over the moon for him. He deserves it, though. He’s been great since I’ve been there. He’s a top professional and very down to earth.

“He’s put in the work over the years and it’s paying off. It’s his first call-up and, if he does well and impresses, he’s got a great chance of getting in again.”

It is claimed that Portsmouth value MacGillivray at around £2.5 million, but would prefer a summer sale for the player they signed from Shrewsbury Town 18 months ago.

Rangers could lose all three of their senior shot-stoppers, plus the loaned-out Jak Alnwick, at the end of their contracts next summer.

However, it is likely that the Gers will offer an extension to their current first choice, Allan McGregor.